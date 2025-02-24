This week or next week: Trump announces meeting with Zelenskiy to sign deal

US President Donald Trump said he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a minerals deal this week or next week, UNN reports citing Reuters.

I will meet with President Zelensky. In fact, he may come this week or next week to sign the agreement. The agreement is currently being worked out - said the US president and added that the final decision is very close.

Let's add

In addition, the American leader hopes that a minerals agreement with Ukraine will be signed "very soon.

"This deal will ensure that the American people get back tens of billions of dollars and military equipment sent to Ukraine, and it will help the Ukrainian economy grow...", Trump added.

Trump says he is in 'serious talks' with Putin to end Ukraine war

Add

According to Axios , the agreement between the US and Ukraine provides for the creation of a joint fund to invest in mineral extraction and infrastructure restoration, as well as interaction with the de-occupied territories. The document is expected to be signed as early as today.