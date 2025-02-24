Trump says he is in 'serious talks' with Putin to end Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said that is in serious negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the end of the war, as well as major deals with russia. He wrote about this in the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron joined him in the Oval Office today to address the G7 summit. The meeting was called by Canadian Governor Justin Trudeau, the current G7 chairman, to mark the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Everyone expressed their goal to see an end to the war, and I emphasized the importance of the vital "Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements Deal" between the United States and Ukraine, which will hopefully be signed very soon! This deal, which is an "Economic Partnership," will ensure that the American people get back the tens of billions of dollars and military equipment sent to Ukraine, as well as help Ukraine's economy grow as this brutal and savage war comes to an end. At the same time, I am in serious talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the end of the war, as well as the major economic development deals to be made between the United States and Russia. The negotiations are going very well! - Trump summarized.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump has announced the start of a new stage of talks on ending the war in Ukraine. According to his statement, they were to be held in the Saudi capital on February 25, a week after the first round of talks, which took place on February 18. However, rf deputy foreign minister ryabkov denied preparing a meeting with U.S. representatives on February 25 in Riyadh.

