Ukraine-US minerals deal could be signed as early as today - Axios

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine provides for the creation of a joint fund to invest in mineral extraction and infrastructure restoration, as well as interaction with the de-occupied territories. The document is expected to be signed today. Axios writes about it, UNN reports.

"The United States and Ukraine are nearing a strategic minerals deal that could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars. The draft, obtained by Axios, provides for long-term financial support for Ukraine from the United States, which will contribute to the development of a stable and economically prosperous country," the article says.

In addition, a Ukrainian official said that the deal is close and could be signed as early as Monday.

Details

The document envisages the creation of a joint "Reconstruction Investment Fund" to be managed by both countries.

The fund's goal is to support economic projects in Ukraine, particularly in mineral extraction and port development. Ukraine is to contribute $500 billion to the fund, and the United States will receive a portion of the revenues from mineral, oil, and gas production.

This project also envisages that Ukraine will make a significant contribution to the fund for the country's reconstruction, as well as interaction with the de-occupied territories where mineral wealth is concentrated.

It is expected that the document will be signed in the near future and will become an important stage in the strategic partnership between the countries.

Although the agreement is almost ready for signing, the draft does not include specific US military commitments to support Ukraine, leaving intrigue about the next steps.

Such cooperation opens up new opportunities for Ukraine's economic development, investment attraction and infrastructure reconstruction in the context of the war with Russia.

