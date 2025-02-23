Zelensky: Trump's meeting with Putin before talks with Ukraine sends a bad signal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Donald Trump's potential meeting with Vladimir Putin before the talks with Kyiv could have a negative impact on both Ukrainian society and US relations with Ukraine and Europe. He stated this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

I think it's a mistake for the Ukrainian society, because there will be distrust in the United States of America if he gets to meet with Putin first. I also think it would be bad for the American society, because they would not understand what is going on. And as I always say to you, and it's true, as long as our peoples are friends, respect each other and help each other, the leaders will also be very close in terms of, should be -Zelensky said.

"This is necessary and important. And that's why I think this is a great danger and it will send a bad signal to the Europeans as well. But this does not mean that you and I can force this or that leader to speak and say how important it is for us to maintain these relations.

However, Zelenskyy could not say when he would meet with Trump.

US President Donald Trump announced the start of a new round of talks to end the war in Ukraine. According to his statement, they were to be held in the Saudi capital on February 25, a week after the first round of talks, which took place on February 18. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov denied that a meeting with US representatives was being prepared for February 25 in Riyadh.