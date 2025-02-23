ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Zelensky: Trump's meeting with Putin before talks with Ukraine sends a bad signal

Zelensky: Trump's meeting with Putin before talks with Ukraine sends a bad signal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30939 views

Ukraine's president has warned of the negative consequences of a potential meeting between Trump and Putin before talks with Kyiv. Such a meeting could undermine Ukrainian society's trust in the United States and worsen relations with Europe.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Donald Trump's potential meeting with Vladimir Putin before the talks with Kyiv could have a negative impact on both Ukrainian society and US relations with Ukraine and Europe. He stated this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

I think it's a mistake for the Ukrainian society, because there will be distrust in the United States of America if he gets to meet with Putin first. I also think it would be bad for the American society, because they would not understand what is going on. And as I always say to you, and it's true, as long as our peoples are friends, respect each other and help each other, the leaders will also be very close in terms of, should be

-Zelensky said.

"This is necessary and important. And that's why I think this is a great danger and it will send a bad signal to the Europeans as well. But this does not mean that you and I can force this or that leader to speak and say how important it is for us to maintain these relations.

However, Zelenskyy could not say when he would meet with Trump.

US President Donald Trump announced the start of a new round of talks to end the war in Ukraine. According to his statement, they were to be held in the Saudi capital on February 25, a week after the first round of talks, which took place on February 18. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov denied that a meeting with US representatives was being prepared for February 25 in Riyadh. 

