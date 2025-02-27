US and Russia start new talks in Istanbul

New talks between representatives of the United States and Russia began in the morning in Istanbul, Turkey, UNN reports, citing the Russian media and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to the Russian media and the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian delegation arrived for talks with the American delegation at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul.

"Negotiations between representatives of Russia and the United States on the problems of embassies began at the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul," RosSIA reported.

Moscow announces a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Istanbul

Addendum

As reported AFP, a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Riyadh, the diplomatic delegations of the two countries were to meet again for talks in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, February 25. According to the newspaper, according to diplomatic sources, this is a "continuation" of last week's talks.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they did not participate in the meeting in Riyadh on February 25.