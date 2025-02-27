US and Russia start new talks in Istanbul

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

US and Russia start new talks in Istanbul

US and Russia start new talks in Istanbul

Kyiv  •  UNN

Negotiations between representatives of the United States and the Russian Federation begin at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul. The meeting is dedicated to discussing the problems of the embassies of the two countries.

New talks between representatives of the United States and Russia began in the morning in Istanbul, Turkey, UNN reports, citing the Russian media and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to the Russian media and the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian delegation arrived for talks with the American delegation at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul. 

"Negotiations between representatives of Russia and the United States on the problems of embassies began at the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul," RosSIA reported.

Moscow announces a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Istanbul26.02.25, 12:44 • 20539 views

Addendum

As reported AFP, a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Riyadh, the diplomatic delegations of the two countries were to meet again for talks in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, February 25.  According to the newspaper, according to diplomatic sources, this is a "continuation" of last week's talks.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they did not participate in the meeting in Riyadh on February 25.

