Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Moscow announces a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Istanbul

Moscow announces a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Istanbul

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20556 views

Lavrov announced a meeting between Russian and US representatives on February 27 in Istanbul to discuss the work of diplomatic missions. This follows recent talks in Saudi Arabia.

Moscow has announced a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Turkey, as announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Lavrov said that representatives of Russia and the United States will discuss the work of the embassies tomorrow, February 27.

The talks will take place in Istanbul.

The meeting will allegedly be devoted to "removing obstacles to the work of the US and Russian diplomatic missions." "I think the results of the meeting will show how fast and efficiently we can move," Lavrov said.

Addendum

As reported AFP, a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Riyadh, the diplomatic delegations of the two countries were to meet again for talks in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, February 25.  According to the newspaper, according to diplomatic sources, this is a "continuation" of last week's talks.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they did not participate in the meeting in Riyadh on February 25.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
riyadhRiyadh
istanbulIstanbul
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States

