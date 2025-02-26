Moscow announces a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Istanbul

Moscow has announced a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Turkey, as announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Lavrov said that representatives of Russia and the United States will discuss the work of the embassies tomorrow, February 27.

The talks will take place in Istanbul.

The meeting will allegedly be devoted to "removing obstacles to the work of the US and Russian diplomatic missions." "I think the results of the meeting will show how fast and efficiently we can move," Lavrov said.

Addendum

As reported AFP, a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Riyadh, the diplomatic delegations of the two countries were to meet again for talks in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, February 25. According to the newspaper, according to diplomatic sources, this is a "continuation" of last week's talks.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they did not participate in the meeting in Riyadh on February 25.