Colombia breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that his government will break off diplomatic relations with Israel on Thursday amid disagreement between the two countries over the situation in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to AR.

Details

He again called the Israeli siege of Gaza "genocide," saying "if Palestine dies, humanity dies." Earlier, the Colombian president also purchased weapons from Israel and compared the country's actions in Gaza to those of Nazi Germany.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz quickly reacted to this statement.

"History will remember that Gustavo Petro decided to side with the most disgusting monsters known to mankind, who burned babies, killed children, raped women, and kidnapped innocent civilians," he wrote on the social network X.

Addendum Addendum

Historically, Colombia has been one of Israel's closest partners in Latin America. But relations between the two countries have cooled since Petro was elected president in 2022.

The two countries signed a free trade agreement in 2020. In addition, Colombia uses Israeli-made military aircraft and weapons to fight drug cartels and rebel groups.

