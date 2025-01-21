Colombia vows 'war' on leftist guerrillas after 100 killed

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101914 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102610 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110593 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113201 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135024 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104457 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103845 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113495 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117020 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122500 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117587 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55437 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168996 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158621 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36798 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55431 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117586 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122498 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141117 views
Colombia vows 'war' on leftist guerrillas after 100 killed

Colombia vows 'war' on leftist guerrillas after 100 killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28954 views

Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to violence between guerrilla groups, which has led to the death of 100 people. The authorities deployed 5,000 troops and evacuated almost 20,000 people from three departments.

Colombia on Monday vowed to declare "war" on leftist guerrillas, declaring a state of emergency and deploying thousands of soldiers to contain violence that has killed at least 100 people and threatens to derail the fragile peace process in the country, UNN reports citing France 24.

Details

In just five days, bloodshed was recorded in three departments of Colombia, from the remote Amazon jungle in the south to the mountainous northeastern border with Venezuela, where fighting has displaced nearly 20,000 people.

Analysts say the surge in violence was triggered by a war for spheres of influence between rival militias that see the stalled peace process as a threat to their unity and their lucrative cocaine trade.

President Gustavo Petro, who has so far relied on a strategy of de-escalation and dialogue, has made it clear that the crisis will lead to a change in policy.

On Monday, he issued a warning to the leaders of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which is said to be behind attacks on rival leftist groups in the border region that have killed 80 people.

"The ELN has chosen the path of war, and they will have war," Petro said, before locally declaring a state of ‘internal unrest’ and "economic emergency.

These statements give local authorities the ability to restrict the movement of people, among other measures.

About 5,000 troops have already been deployed to the border area in hopes of containing one of the worst acts of violence Colombia has seen in recent years.

Throughout the weekend, frightened residents carried backpacks and belongings on motorcycles and boats or crammed into the backs of open trucks to flee the border region.

Colombian military General Eric Rodriguez said that more than 19,800 people have already gathered in shelters in Tibu and other cities.

Others have crossed the border into Venezuela - for some, it is a return to the country from which they fled economic and political turmoil.

On Monday, Colombia's Defense Ministry also reported that 20 people were killed in fighting between rival leftist groups in the jungles of the Amazonian department of Guavari.

The clashes involved splinter groups of the FARC - leftist guerrillas who, unlike the remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, did not sign peace agreements.

The clashes were a serious test for Petro, who has supported a policy of "complete peace" since his election in 2022.

Faced with fierce resistance, he began negotiations with various hard-line armed groups that still control parts of Colombia.

Critics argue that his "conciliatory" approach has emboldened groups deeply involved in organized crime and allowed them to increase their power and influence.

Addendum

According to the publication, Colombia has enjoyed almost a decade of relative peace, but parts of the country are still controlled by various leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels.

The 2016 peace agreement with the FARC was seen as a turning point in the sixty-year conflict between Colombian security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries, and drug traffickers that has killed nearly half a million people.

However, dissident groups continue to control territory in several parts of Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer, the newspaper notes.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
gustavo-petroGustavo Petro
colombiaColombia
venezuelaVenezuela

