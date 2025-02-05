“It's forbidden because it's from Latin America, but it's not worse than whiskey,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday, February 5, in the middle of an unprecedented meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Casa de Nariño (the official residence of the Colombian president).

Transmits to UNN with reference to Semana.

The ban on cocaine in Colombia is due to the fact that it is produced in Latin America, not because it is worse than whiskey, said Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The official gave a long speech about the situation in the country, and in the middle of it he bluntly stated that “cocaine is no more harmful than whiskey.” Accordingly, if its consumption were legalized, Gustavo Petro continued, Latin American countries could spend the money on their own development.

