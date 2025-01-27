The US threatens sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their migrants

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to take back their citizens who are illegally in America. This was written by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson in the social network X, reports UNN.

Colombia and all countries should be on the alert - Congress is fully prepared to impose sanctions and other measures against those who do not fully cooperate or fulfill the requirements to accept their citizens who are illegally in the United States - Johnson wrote.

He noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is putting America “first, as he promised, and Congress will implement policies that will strengthen his agenda.

Recall

On Sunday, January 26, Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked the landing of two US military aircraft in the country carrying deported migrants from the United States. In response, Trump imposed a series of restrictions and sanctions against the country.

The visa section of the US Embassy in Colombia has closed and suspended visa processing. This happened after Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to accept two flights with migrants from the United States.

Subsequently, the White House statedthat Colombia had agreed to “unlimited admission” of immigrants who entered the United States illegally from Colombia, and that President Donald Trump would not levy a 25% tariff on the country “unless Colombia honors this agreement.