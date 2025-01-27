The US threatens sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their migrants

ukenru
02:39 PM • 77917 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 96298 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107349 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110312 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130582 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103602 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134688 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103749 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113417 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116983 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52970 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118619 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58686 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113237 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29441 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78055 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134694 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166575 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156356 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23625 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27146 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113222 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118607 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140022 views
The US threatens sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their migrants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45769 views

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of American planes carrying deportees.

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to take back their citizens who are illegally in America. This was written by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson in the social network X, reports UNN.

Colombia and all countries should be on the alert - Congress is fully prepared to impose sanctions and other measures against those who do not fully cooperate or fulfill the requirements to accept their citizens who are illegally in the United States

- Johnson wrote.

He noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is putting America “first, as he promised, and Congress will implement policies that will strengthen his agenda.

Recall

On Sunday, January 26, Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked the landing of two US military aircraft in the country carrying deported migrants from the United States. In response, Trump imposed a series of restrictions and sanctions against the country.

The visa section of the US Embassy in Colombia has closed and suspended visa processing. This happened after Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to accept two flights with migrants from the United States.

Subsequently, the White House statedthat Colombia had agreed to “unlimited admission” of immigrants who entered the United States illegally from Colombia, and that President Donald Trump would not levy a 25% tariff on the country “unless Colombia honors this agreement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
gustavo-petroGustavo Petro
colombiaColombia
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising