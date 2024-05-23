ukenru
Colombia to open embassy in Ramallah, recognizing Palestinian statehood: Presidential decree

Colombia to open embassy in Ramallah, recognizing Palestinian statehood: Presidential decree

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22767 views

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the opening of the Colombian embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, recognizing Palestine as a state.

The President of Colombia ordered to open an embassy in Palestine. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo informed that his country's President Gustavo Petro ordered to open an embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Colombia has already recognized Palestine as a state in previous governments, in the government of President (Juan Manuel) Santos, and President Petro has instructed that we will place the Colombian embassy in Ramallah, the Colombian mission in Ramallah. This is the next step that we are going to take

- said Luis Gilberto Murillo.

This step is part of a foreign policy strategy aimed at recognizing the Palestinian state along with other countries.

The announcement follows the recognition of Palestine by Spain, Ireland, and Norway, and the restoration of relations between Colombia and the Palestinian state. Murillo emphasized that this step is not intended to confront Israel, but is a step towards peaceful coexistence between the two states.

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors22.05.24, 13:45 • 17245 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
cnnCNN
gustavo-petroGustavo Petro
colombiaColombia
irelandIreland
norwayNorway
spainSpain
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

