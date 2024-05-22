Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76746 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106175 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149088 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173971 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32146 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41447 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35657 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60027 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54046 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237503 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224330 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76746 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54046 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60027 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112807 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113711 views
Actual
Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, Israel recalls ambassadors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17246 views

Norway, Ireland and Spain say they are recognizing a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors and summon their representatives to protest.

Norway, Ireland and Spain said on Wednesday they recognized the Palestinian state, a historic but largely symbolic move in response to which Israel recalled its ambassadors to three countries and summoned their envoys, UNN writes, citing AP.

Details

The Palestinians welcomed these statements as confirmation of their long-standing quest for statehood in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Israel recalled its ambassadors to three countries and summoned their envoys, accusing Europeans of rewarding the Hamas group for the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposes Palestinian statehood, says the conflict can only be resolved through direct negotiations, which last failed more than 15 years ago.

Amid the announcements, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-gwir on Wednesday paid a visit to a sacred site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims, "which could escalate tensions across the region." Ben-gwir said that this visit was a response to the actions of three European countries. "We will not even allow a statement about a Palestinian state," he said. The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third most important holy place in Islam, and the top of the hill on which it stands is the holiest place for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount.

Following official recognition scheduled for May 28, these three countries will join approximately 140 - more than two-thirds of the United Nations that have recognized the state of Palestine for many years. The United States and Britain, among others, have supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, but say it should be part of a negotiated settlement.

Statements from Europe fell one after another. Norway, which participated in the Oslo Accords that launched the peace process in the 1990s, was the first to announce its decision: prime minister Jonas Gar Stjore said that "there can be no peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.

Norway's prime minister says Norway is formally recognizing Palestine as a state22.05.24, 09:55 • 21009 views

Irish prime minister Simon Harris called it "a historic and important day for Ireland and Palestine", saying the statements were coordinated and that other countries could join in "in the coming weeks".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who announced his country's decision before Parliament, has spent months traveling to Europe and the Middle East to enlist support for recognition, as well as a possible ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"This confession is not directed against anyone, it is not directed against the Israeli people," Sanchez said. "This is an act for peace, justice and moral consistency." He said it was clear that Netanyahu " does not have a peace project," while acknowledging that "the fight against the Hamas terrorist group is legitimate.

The Israeli government strongly condemned the decision taken by the three countries. Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz recalled the Israeli ambassadors and summoned the ambassadors of the three countries to Israel. He said they would watch a horrific video of the October 7 attack.

"History will remember that Spain, Norway and Ireland decided to award a gold medal to the murderers and rapists of Hamas," he said. The minister also said the statement would undermine negotiations aimed at a cease-fire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, which reached an impasse earlier this month.

President Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority that governs parts of the West Bank, welcomed the steps towards recognition, saying they would contribute to efforts to reach a two-state solution. Hamas also welcomed these decisions.

The UN General Assembly granted Palestine the status of an observer state11.05.24, 04:03 • 35277 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
earthEarth
palestinian-national-authorityPalestinian National Authority
jerusalemJerusalem
united-nationsUnited Nations
irelandIreland
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
spainSpain
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

Contact us about advertising