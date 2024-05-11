The UN General Assembly granted Palestine the status of an observer state

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in support of Palestinian statehood, granting the Palestinians observer state status. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, only 9 were against, and 25 abstained from voting.

This resolution does not guarantee immediate UN recognition of a Palestinian state. The United States, using its veto power, can override such a decision. However, the resolution determines that the Palestinians have the right to UN membership and recommends that the Security Council reconsider this issue.

