Bloody day in Colombia: drone attack and car explosion claim 18 lives

Exclusive
11:30 AM • 320 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 3484 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 5194 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 8458 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 7500 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM • 11983 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 21398 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 42048 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37426 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48301 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Publications
Exclusives
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 320 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 3484 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 42048 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 13763 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48301 views
Bloody day in Colombia: drone attack and car explosion claim 18 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

A series of bloody attacks in Colombia has resulted in the deaths of 18 people and dozens injured. Authorities attribute responsibility to dissidents of the former FARC, who rejected the 2016 peace agreement.

Bloody day in Colombia: drone attack and car explosion claim 18 lives

Colombia has experienced a series of its bloodiest attacks in recent years: at least 18 people have died and dozens more have been injured after two attacks that authorities attribute to dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

This is reported by Aljazeera, writes UNN.

Details

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has declared war on drug cartels and FARC dissidents, calling for their international recognition as terrorists.

In the city of Cali, a car bomb exploded near a military aviation school. According to official data, six people died and 71 more were injured. Several hours earlier, in the department of Antioquia, a drone attacked a police Black Hawk helicopter that was on its way to an operation to destroy coca crops. As a result of the crash, 12 law enforcement officers died.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that the attacks were carried out by armed groups that rejected the 2016 peace agreement and are now cooperating with drug cartels. In his address, he called them "terrorists," emphasizing that he would demand international recognition of these groups as a global threat.

The country's Minister of Defense confirmed that the helicopter explosion caused a massive fire, while a suspect arrested in the Cali attack turned out to be a member of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC) – a federation of FARC dissidents operating under the control of drug traffickers.

The attacks occurred amid a surge in drug production. According to the UN, in 2023, the area of coca cultivation in Colombia reached a historical high of 253,000 hectares.

President Petro promised to intensify the fight against drug cartels and their accomplices:

From now on, they will be pursued anywhere in the world. Colombia will not allow terror to conquer the country again

– he stated.

Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after being shot in Bogota11.08.25, 19:35 • 5209 views

News of the World
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
United Nations
Simferopol