Latin American leaders to hold emergency summit over Trump's deportation policy

Latin American presidents will meet on January 30 for an emergency summit caused by US President Donald Trump's policy of mass deportations. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the summit was convened by Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who heads the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, at the request of Colombian leader Gustavo Petro. She wrote on social network X that the meeting will discuss migration, regional unity and the environment.

Latin American embassies in Washington have a lot of anxiety. We seem to be back to 1897 and the era of President McKinley, who invaded Cuba and the Philippines - said a senior regional diplomat in Washington.

Michael Schiffer, a senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank, believes that Latin American states will “try to find a balance” in their relations with Trump.

At the same time, anonymous regional diplomats told the publication that they would like to coordinate positions quietly before voicing an official position.

Peter gave a lesson on how not to deal with Trump. He went into battle on social media without the ability to support his fight, - said the source.

Recall

On Sunday, January 26, US President Donald Trump announced measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions and travel bans, after the South American country did not accept two US military planes carrying migrants who were deported as part of Trump's immigration campaign.

Subsequently, the White House announced that it had reached an agreement with Colombia to accept all illegal migrants deported from the United States. In exchange, the US will postpone the introduction of a 25% duty on Colombian goods.