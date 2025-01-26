Colombia does not accept deportation flights from the US, Trump introduces tough measures in response

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 85590 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100134 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108057 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110945 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131498 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103740 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135316 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113435 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119495 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 63020 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114162 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33947 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30570 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 85590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135316 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167095 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156843 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26792 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30570 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119495 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140259 views
Colombia does not accept deportation flights from the US, Trump introduces tough measures in response

Colombia does not accept deportation flights from the US, Trump introduces tough measures in response

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101000 views

Colombia refused to accept two US military planes with deported migrants. In response, Trump announced 50% tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against the country.

Colombia has refused to accept two deportation flights with migrants from the United States, and in response, the US President has ordered retaliatory measures. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, January 26, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions and travel bans, after the South American country did not accept two US military aircraft with migrants who were deported as part of Trump's immigration campaign.

According to Reuters, Donald Trump said that the actions of Colombian President Gustavo Petro jeopardized US national security and instructed his administration to take retaliatory measures.

They include the imposition of 25% tariffs on all goods entering the United States, which will increase to 50% in a week; a ban on entry and visa revocation for Colombian government officials and their allies; full implementation of emergency treasury, banking and financial sanctions, as well as increased border checks on Colombian citizens.

These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian government to violate its legal obligations to accept and return the criminals they have forced to come to the United States!

- Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Colombia's refusal to accept the planes is the second time a Latin American country has refused to accept U.S. military deportation flights. Last week, Mexico also refused to allow a US military plane to land with migrants.

According to Reuters, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the practice of deportations, saying that migrants are treated as criminals. In a post on the social media platform X, Petro said that Colombia would welcome deported migrants back home on civilian planes, noting that they should be treated with dignity and respect.

In addition, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs late Saturday night condemned the “humiliating treatment” of Brazilians after migrants were handcuffed on a commercial deportation flight. Upon arrival, some passengers also reported mistreatment during the flight.

Recall

Donald Trump calls on Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where more than 47,000 people have been killed. He discussed the issue with the King of Jordan and plans to hold talks with the President of Egypt.

Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT25.01.25, 09:53 • 59545 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
gustavo-petroGustavo Petro
colombiaColombia
mexicoMexico
jordanJordan
brazilBrazil
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt

Contact us about advertising