Colombia does not accept deportation flights from the US, Trump introduces tough measures in response

Colombia has refused to accept two deportation flights with migrants from the United States, and in response, the US President has ordered retaliatory measures. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

It is noted that on Sunday, January 26, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions and travel bans, after the South American country did not accept two US military aircraft with migrants who were deported as part of Trump's immigration campaign.

According to Reuters, Donald Trump said that the actions of Colombian President Gustavo Petro jeopardized US national security and instructed his administration to take retaliatory measures.

They include the imposition of 25% tariffs on all goods entering the United States, which will increase to 50% in a week; a ban on entry and visa revocation for Colombian government officials and their allies; full implementation of emergency treasury, banking and financial sanctions, as well as increased border checks on Colombian citizens.

These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian government to violate its legal obligations to accept and return the criminals they have forced to come to the United States! - Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Colombia's refusal to accept the planes is the second time a Latin American country has refused to accept U.S. military deportation flights. Last week, Mexico also refused to allow a US military plane to land with migrants.

According to Reuters, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the practice of deportations, saying that migrants are treated as criminals. In a post on the social media platform X, Petro said that Colombia would welcome deported migrants back home on civilian planes, noting that they should be treated with dignity and respect.

In addition, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs late Saturday night condemned the “humiliating treatment” of Brazilians after migrants were handcuffed on a commercial deportation flight. Upon arrival, some passengers also reported mistreatment during the flight.

