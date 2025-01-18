Armed clashes in Colombia: at least 39 people killed on the border with Venezuela

In Colombia, at least 39 people were killed in armed clashes between illegal groups. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the border region of Norte de Santander, where conflicts related to the control of drug trafficking broke out.

The region, located on the border with Venezuela, has long been the epicenter of a struggle between various armed groups seeking dominance over areas key to cocaine production. The unrest has caused critical tensions that led President Gustavo Petro to announce the suspension of peace talks with the ELN guerrilla organization.

A bus with 42 passengers fell into an abyss in Colombia: 13 dead