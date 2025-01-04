A bus with 42 passengers fell into an abyss in Colombia: 13 dead

13 people were killed when a public utility bus fell into a cliff in Colombia. At least 28 people were injured. The accident could have been caused by mechanical malfunctions of the vehicle. This was reported by Eltiempo, UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the Pasto-Ipiales highway in the Narinho department between the cities of Pasto and Ipiales. A long-distance bus carrying 42 passengers plunged into a cliff.

According to Ipiales fire brigade commander Ihon Mora, “it is clear that 28 people were injured and 13 were killed.”

“Apparently, the car had mechanical problems that caused the driver to lose control of the car,” he said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The accident occurred at a time when Pasto and several municipalities in Nariño are holding “black and white” carnivals. Authorities expect thousands of residents to travel through the city's main roads to neighboring municipalities, as well as those who left for the end-of-year festivities.

