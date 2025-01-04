ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129366 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135247 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173311 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

A bus with 42 passengers fell into an abyss in Colombia: 13 dead

A bus with 42 passengers fell into an abyss in Colombia: 13 dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23570 views

13 people were killed and 28 injured when a bus fell into a cliff in the department of Nariño, Colombia. According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by mechanical malfunctions of the vehicle.

13 people were killed when a public utility bus fell into a cliff in Colombia.  At least 28 people were injured. The accident could have been caused by mechanical malfunctions of the vehicle. This was reported by Eltiempo, UNN

Details

The accident occurred on the Pasto-Ipiales highway in the Narinho department between the cities of Pasto and Ipiales. A long-distance bus carrying 42 passengers plunged into a cliff. 

According to Ipiales fire brigade commander Ihon Mora, “it is clear that 28 people were injured and 13 were killed.” 

“Apparently, the car had mechanical problems that caused the driver to lose control of the car,” he said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. 

The accident occurred at a time when Pasto and several municipalities in Nariño are holding “black and white” carnivals. Authorities expect thousands of residents to travel through the city's main roads to neighboring municipalities, as well as those who left for the end-of-year festivities.

More than 500 animals killed in US shopping center fire04.01.25, 12:41 • 27683 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Colombia

