More than 500 animals killed in US shopping center fire

More than 500 animals from a pet store died in a fire at a shopping center in Dallas, USA. Dogs, cats and chickens died from smoke inhalation. This was reported by Sky News with reference to local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

According to the authorities, 579 animals, most of them small birds, were in the pet store in Plaza Latina, where the fire broke out on Friday.

The fire took about two hours and 45 rescuers to extinguish, Dallas Fire and Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement.

Although the flames never reached the animals, they died from smoke inhalation. Hundreds of birds were killed, as well as chickens, hamsters, two dogs and two cats, Mr. Evans added.

There were no human casualties.

The fire severely damaged the structure of the one-story shopping center and led to a partial collapse of the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

