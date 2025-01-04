More than 500 animals killed in US shopping center fire

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154802 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131253 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138620 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175755 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111528 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167651 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104618 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135404 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134685 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63574 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103755 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154802 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167651 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184332 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134685 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135404 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135856 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152931 views
More than 500 animals killed in US shopping center fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27684 views

A fire at the Plaza Latina shopping center in Dallas killed 579 animals due to smoke. It took 45 rescuers and about two hours to extinguish the fire, which damaged the building.

More than 500 animals from a pet store died in a fire at a shopping center in Dallas, USA. Dogs, cats and chickens died from smoke inhalation. This was reported by Sky News with reference to local authorities, UNN reports

Details

According to the authorities, 579 animals, most of them small birds, were in the pet store in Plaza Latina, where the fire broke out on Friday.

The fire took about two hours and 45 rescuers to extinguish, Dallas Fire and Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement.

Although the flames never reached the animals, they died from smoke inhalation. Hundreds of birds were killed, as well as chickens, hamsters, two dogs and two cats, Mr. Evans added.

There were no human casualties.

The fire severely damaged the structure of the one-story shopping center and led to a partial collapse of the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bubble fish and amphibian mouse: scientists discover 27 new species in the Amazon20.12.24, 15:39 • 98544 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
united-statesUnited States

