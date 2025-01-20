Escalation in Colombia: the number of victims of violence has risen to 80

In the northeast of Colombia, in the Catatumbo region, a serious armed conflict is erupting, as a result of which dozens of people have been killed and thousands have been forced to leave their homes. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) is responsible for the escalation of violence, attacking local community leaders as well as former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who demobilized after the signing of the peace agreement in 2016.

According to the government, the fighting has caused one of the bloodiest waves of violence in recent years. At least 80 people have been reported dead, although the Minister of Defense previously estimated the number of casualties at 60. In total, about 8,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to the danger.

The situation provoked a sharp reaction from President Gustavo Petro, who announced the suspension of peace talks with the ELN, accusing the group of war crimes. The government sees the attacks on civilians and civil society activists as an attempt by terrorists to tighten control over the region, which is rich in natural resources and important for drug trafficking.

Historically, Colombia has been plagued by years of confrontation between government forces, rebel groups, and criminal organizations. The struggle for control of territories has repeatedly caused humanitarian crises, especially in remote areas where the influence of the central government is limited.

In a statement, the ELN attempted to justify their actions, claiming that the target of the attacks were not civilians but armed groups formed by former FARC members. However, international observers are calling for an immediate investigation, emphasizing the need to protect civilians.

