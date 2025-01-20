Escalation in Colombia: the number of victims of violence has risen to 80

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Escalation in Colombia: the number of victims of violence has risen to 80

Escalation in Colombia: the number of victims of violence has risen to 80

Kyiv  •  UNN

An armed conflict between the ELN and former members of the FARC broke out in northeastern Colombia. At least 80 people were killed, 8000 became refugees, and the president suspended peace talks.

In the northeast of Colombia, in the Catatumbo region, a serious armed conflict is erupting, as a result of which dozens of people have been killed and thousands have been forced to leave their homes. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The National Liberation Army (ELN) is responsible for the escalation of violence, attacking local community leaders as well as former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who demobilized after the signing of the peace agreement in 2016. 

According to the government, the fighting has caused one of the bloodiest waves of violence in recent years. At least 80 people have been reported dead, although the Minister of Defense previously estimated the number of casualties at 60. In total, about 8,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to the danger. 

The situation provoked a sharp reaction from President Gustavo Petro, who announced the suspension of peace talks with the ELN, accusing the group of war crimes. The government sees the attacks on civilians and civil society activists as an attempt by terrorists to tighten control over the region, which is rich in natural resources and important for drug trafficking. 

Historically, Colombia has been plagued by years of confrontation between government forces, rebel groups, and criminal organizations. The struggle for control of territories has repeatedly caused humanitarian crises, especially in remote areas where the influence of the central government is limited. 

In a statement, the ELN attempted to justify their actions, claiming that the target of the attacks were not civilians but armed groups formed by former FARC members. However, international observers are calling for an immediate investigation, emphasizing the need to protect civilians. 

Armed clashes in Colombia: at least 39 people killed on the border with Venezuela18.01.25, 03:20 • 30265 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

