It was "loud" in the occupied territories overnight: Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation revealed details

At night, drones attacked the occupiers' positions in Melitopol and Hola Prystan, hitting railway logistics. Power substations were damaged, causing a partial blackout in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Tonight, it was noisy in the occupied territories due to a drone attack. In particular, power substations were attacked, said the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko, writes UNN.
In Melitopol and Hola Prystan, strikes were carried out on the base of Russian occupiers. In particular, on railway logistics.
After the attack at 23:00 - 23:30 in Melitopol, the unexpected passage of two high-speed trains was recorded. From the known results - damage to power substations and a partial blackout in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhia regions
In addition, drone flights and the operation of Russian air defense were recorded in Podolsk (Moscow region), Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk.
"Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports were closed due to the "carpet" plan," - added Andryushchenko.
Recently, agents of the ATESH partisan movement conducted sabotage, disabling a relay cabinet on a new section of the Volnovakha-Mariupol railway, built by the occupiers. As a result, the operation of the signaling and train traffic control system was disrupted.