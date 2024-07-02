Ukraine has exported more than 221,000 tons of grain to 10 countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75804 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84423 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104383 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180733 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139183 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366364 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181163 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149324 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197753 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 75821 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 70372 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 84434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84942 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104391 views
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11028 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15302 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36461 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38139 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 48287 views
Ukraine has exported more than 221,000 tons of grain to 10 countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30375 views

Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221.41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.

Ukraine has exported more than 221,000 tons of grain to 10 countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative

Since the launch of the Grain From Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, 221.41 thousand tons of agricultural products have been shipped from Ukraine to 10 countries in Africa and Asia.  This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, Ukraine exported 195 thousand tons of wheat, 22.265 thousand tons of wheat flour and 4.141 thousand tons of split peas.

This helped ensure food security for 8 million people.

"Part of our food is purchased by the states participating in the project. This is a win-win strategy: our international partners support the Ukrainian economy and at the same time improve the food situation in the world," emphasized Yermak.

In the first half of 2024, Ukraine delivered batches of wheat flour to Sudan, wheat to Nigeria, and split peas to Mauritania, Djibouti, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some of the humanitarian aid is heading to Malawi and other recipient countries.

Due to the resumption of ports in Odessa region grain exports increased - expert01.07.24, 12:03 • 66308 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Office of the President of Ukraine
Nigeria
Mozambique
Asia
Andriy Yermak
Africa
Ukraine
Sudan
Democratic Republic of the Congo
