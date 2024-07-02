Ukraine has exported more than 221,000 tons of grain to 10 countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative

Since the launch of the Grain From Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, 221.41 thousand tons of agricultural products have been shipped from Ukraine to 10 countries in Africa and Asia. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, Ukraine exported 195 thousand tons of wheat, 22.265 thousand tons of wheat flour and 4.141 thousand tons of split peas.

This helped ensure food security for 8 million people.

"Part of our food is purchased by the states participating in the project. This is a win-win strategy: our international partners support the Ukrainian economy and at the same time improve the food situation in the world," emphasized Yermak.

In the first half of 2024, Ukraine delivered batches of wheat flour to Sudan, wheat to Nigeria, and split peas to Mauritania, Djibouti, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Some of the humanitarian aid is heading to Malawi and other recipient countries.

