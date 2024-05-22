Zelensky held a conversation with the president of Mozambique

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Mozambique President Filipe NewsA. Zelensky noted that Mozambique's participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland is important for Ukraine, UNN informs.

I had a productive telephone conversation with Mozambique President Filipe NewsA. We noted the recent opening of the Ukrainian Embassy in Maputo. I am convinced that this will contribute to the development of relations between our states - Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine exports grain to Mozambique, but is ready to share its rich experience in the agro-industry.

"Mozambique can also be an important logistics link in the supply of Ukrainian food to other African countries. The issue of food security will be one of the main issues at our peace summit in Switzerland, so Mozambique's participation is important for us," Zelensky said.

