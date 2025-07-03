$41.810.01
Publications
Exclusives
Zimbabwe plunged into darkness due to systemic failure at two power plants: the energy system is paralyzed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 285 views

On Thursday, Zimbabwe experienced a massive nationwide power outage due to a system failure that led to a loss of production at two power plants. Electricity imports from South Africa, Zambia, and Mozambique were also interrupted.

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness due to systemic failure at two power plants: the energy system is paralyzed

On Thursday, Zimbabwe experienced a nationwide power outage due to a system failure. This led to a loss of production at two power plants, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The national power company Zesa Holdings Ltd. stated in an email that electricity imports from South Africa, Zambia, and Mozambique were also interrupted.

Restoration efforts are underway, and power supply has already been successfully restored in some areas

- the company reported.

It is reported that power teams are working to restore electricity to the remaining areas to provide light to people as soon as possible.

The Southern African country generates electricity at the Hwange thermal power plant, which has an installed capacity of 1500 megawatts, and the Kariba hydroelectric power plant, with a capacity of 1050 megawatts.

Recall

The Spanish government stated on Tuesday that the massive April power outage in Spain and Portugal, which left tens of millions of people without electricity in seconds, was caused by technical and planning errors, which prevented the grid from coping with a voltage surge.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

