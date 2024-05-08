EU ambassadors approve €30 million aid package for Georgia - media

EU ambassadors have supported the provision of non-lethal military assistance to Georgia worth 30 million euros from the European Peace Fund. This was stated on his page in X by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Dzosvyak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, EU ambassadors on Wednesday "gave the green light" to provide Georgia with non-lethal military support from the European Peace Fund.

Today, EU ambassadors gave the green light for 30 million euros in non-lethal aid to Georgia under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the same non-EU budgetary mechanism used to pay for Ukraine's weapons - Yozvyak said.

For reference

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance all common foreign and security policy activities related to military and defense matters.

Through the fund, the EU supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as many other countries, such as: Mozambique, Georgia, Republic of Moldova, Republic of Mali, Somalia, Niger, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Recall

The EU Council has confirmed the allocation of €5 billion under the European Peace Facility, including a special Assistance Fund for Ukraine to provide military equipment and training to support Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.