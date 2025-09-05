Transfer record in women's football: Frenchwoman Geyoro moved to "London City" for 1.4 million pounds sterling

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 7610 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 13499 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 12915 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 23600 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 29775 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 47016 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 39529 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 40559 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40961 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31091 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.5m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 18493 views
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire replied06:58 AM • 5404 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO07:27 AM • 4080 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 14149 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 13920 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 14324 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 23607 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 23783 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 55090 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 39312 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Italy
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 21547 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 55085 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 22025 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 27301 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 29063 views
Actual
Financial Times
Fake news
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system

Transfer record in women's football: Frenchwoman Geyoro moved to "London City" for 1.4 million pounds sterling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Grace Geyoro moved to London City for £1.4 million, breaking the previous transfer record. London City Lionesses have signed 16 players this summer, including well-known footballers.

Transfer record in women's football: Frenchwoman Geyoro moved to "London City" for 1.4 million pounds sterling

A professional football club playing in the English Women's Super League broke the previous transfer record of £1.1 million for the transfer of Mexican footballer Lizbeth Ovalle to Tigres UANL.

UNN reports with reference to OneFootball and BBC.

Details

Grace Geyoro, former midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, became the most expensive female footballer in history. English Super League newcomers London City Lionesses paid £1.4 million to PSG for 28-year-old Grace Geyoro, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is currently a leading player for the French national team.

Experts agree that "London City" signed a contract with one of the best midfielders in women's football worldwide.

Reference

The world record was broken four times in 2025 and three times this summer: Chelsea spent £883,000 on Naomi Girma earlier in the year, before Arsenal paid £1 million for Olivia Smith earlier this summer, OneFootball writes.

London City Lionesses prepared well over the summer

London City Lionesses is owned by American businesswoman Michele Kang. The women's football club had a busy summer, signing 16 players.

On May 4, 2025, after a draw with Birmingham City in the last match of the season, London City was promoted to England's top women's league (Women's Super League).

Since their promotion, the Lionesses have strengthened their squad:

Among the notable players who joined the club:

  • Jana Fernández from Barcelona;
    • Danielle van de Donk from Lyon;
      • Katie Zelem - former captain of Manchester United;
        • England national team forward Nikita Parris.

          Recall

          UNN reported that in early September 2025, English "Fulham" signed Kevin from FC "Shakhtar" for a record fee for the club (40 million euros). The Brazilian winger stated that he was happy to play in the "highest" league in the world - in England.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Sports
          FC Shakhtar Donetsk
          England
          France
          Democratic Republic of the Congo