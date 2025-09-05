Transfer record in women's football: Frenchwoman Geyoro moved to "London City" for 1.4 million pounds sterling

A professional football club playing in the English Women's Super League broke the previous transfer record of £1.1 million for the transfer of Mexican footballer Lizbeth Ovalle to Tigres UANL.

UNN reports with reference to OneFootball and BBC.

Details

Grace Geyoro, former midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, became the most expensive female footballer in history. English Super League newcomers London City Lionesses paid £1.4 million to PSG for 28-year-old Grace Geyoro, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is currently a leading player for the French national team.

Experts agree that "London City" signed a contract with one of the best midfielders in women's football worldwide.

Reference

The world record was broken four times in 2025 and three times this summer: Chelsea spent £883,000 on Naomi Girma earlier in the year, before Arsenal paid £1 million for Olivia Smith earlier this summer, OneFootball writes.

London City Lionesses prepared well over the summer

London City Lionesses is owned by American businesswoman Michele Kang. The women's football club had a busy summer, signing 16 players.

On May 4, 2025, after a draw with Birmingham City in the last match of the season, London City was promoted to England's top women's league (Women's Super League).

Since their promotion, the Lionesses have strengthened their squad:

Among the notable players who joined the club:

Jana Fernández from Barcelona;

Danielle van de Donk from Lyon;

Katie Zelem - former captain of Manchester United;

England national team forward Nikita Parris.

Recall

UNN reported that in early September 2025, English "Fulham" signed Kevin from FC "Shakhtar" for a record fee for the club (40 million euros). The Brazilian winger stated that he was happy to play in the "highest" league in the world - in England.