Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 10:16 AM
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
July 25, 02:19 PM
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bloody attack on a church in Congo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed condolences over the death of dozens of people in the DRC as a result of an attack by a terrorist group linked to the "Islamic State". Kyiv strongly condemns the outbreak of violence against peaceful Congolese citizens.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed condolences over the death of dozens of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a result of an attack by an Islamic State-backed terrorist group. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, Kyiv strongly condemns the outbreak of violence against peaceful Congolese citizens committed by illegal armed groups in eastern DRC.

We express our sincere condolences to the families of those killed in this horrific attack and stand in solidarity with the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo

- Sybiha wrote.

Recall

Earlier, in eastern Congo, during a night mass in the city of Komanda, militants of the ADF group, linked to the "Islamic State", attacked a church. Armed with automatic rifles and machetes, they killed at least 38 people.

