Bloody attack on a church in Congo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed condolences over the death of dozens of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a result of an attack by an Islamic State-backed terrorist group. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, Kyiv strongly condemns the outbreak of violence against peaceful Congolese citizens committed by illegal armed groups in eastern DRC.

We express our sincere condolences to the families of those killed in this horrific attack and stand in solidarity with the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo - Sybiha wrote.

Recall

Earlier, in eastern Congo, during a night mass in the city of Komanda, militants of the ADF group, linked to the "Islamic State", attacked a church. Armed with automatic rifles and machetes, they killed at least 38 people.

