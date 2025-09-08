$41.350.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump announced he would talk to Putin "very soon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Donald Trump plans to negotiate with Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The American leader is confident that he can resolve the situation, citing his experience of ending seven conflicts.

Trump announced he would talk to Putin "very soon"

US President Donald Trump plans to negotiate with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and assures that he will be able to "settle" the war between Ukraine and Russia. The Head of the White House stated this to journalists after returning from the US Open in New York, reports UNN.

Very soon, within the next few days (I will talk to Putin. - ed.). Listen, we will do it. We will settle the situation between Russia and Ukraine. I am sure we will do it

- said the US President.

Trump once again reminded that he had settled seven conflicts that were considered impossible to end.

According to him, one conflict lasted 31 years and killed 10 million people, and another - 34 years, with 8 million victims.

As an example, the American leader also cited the conflict in Congo, which lasted for years with Rwanda and claimed the lives of about 9 million people.

"All settled, everyone is happy. The one I thought was easiest for me - because of Putin, I thought so - should have been easier. However, it didn't happen, but we will still reach a settlement," Trump added.

Recall

In early September, US President Donald Trump stated about a planned conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days. Trump also noted that he has influence to end the war and has already ended seven wars.

In August, the Head of the White House assured that the war could be ended in a week or two. Both sides of the conflict expressed a desire to conclude an agreement.

