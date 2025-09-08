On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that in the coming days, some European leaders would arrive in Washington to discuss ways to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Some European leaders will come to our country individually on Monday or Tuesday - Trump noted.

In addition, the US President announced that he plans to talk with Putin in the near future. At the same time, he expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation amid the massive Russian shelling of Kyiv, which damaged a government building.

The situation with Russia and Ukraine, we are going to resolve it - he added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits on residential buildings were recorded, and the death of two people - a young woman and her two-month-old son - was also confirmed.

In addition, for the first time since the beginning of the war, Russia attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which resulted in a fire. The hit on the government building on the night of September 7 was confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

