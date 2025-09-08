$41.350.00
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
US President Donald Trump announced the upcoming visits of European leaders to Washington to discuss the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He also plans to talk with Putin amid recent Russian shelling of Kyiv.

US President Donald Trump stated that in the coming days, some European leaders would arrive in Washington to discuss ways to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Some European leaders will come to our country individually on Monday or Tuesday

- Trump noted.

In addition, the US President announced that he plans to talk with Putin in the near future. At the same time, he expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation amid the massive Russian shelling of Kyiv, which damaged a government building.

The situation with Russia and Ukraine, we are going to resolve it

- he added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits on residential buildings were recorded, and the death of two people - a young woman and her two-month-old son - was also confirmed.

In addition, for the first time since the beginning of the war, Russia attacked the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which resulted in a fire. The hit on the government building on the night of September 7 was confirmed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Over 800 drones and 13 missiles: consequences of massive Russian attack being eliminated in Kyiv and regions - Zelenskyy07.09.25, 10:37 • 4792 views

