Over 800 drones and 13 missiles: consequences of massive Russian attack being eliminated in Kyiv and regions - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes continues in Ukraine, with over 800 drones and 13 missiles recorded. In Kyiv, two people died, including a child, and the Cabinet of Ministers building was damaged.

Over 800 drones and 13 missiles: consequences of massive Russian attack being eliminated in Kyiv and regions - Zelenskyy

Since night, emergency services have been working at the sites of the strikes: in Kyiv, they are clearing the rubble of destroyed residential buildings and extinguishing a fire at the site of a hit on the Cabinet of Ministers building. Against the backdrop of the tragedy, the President emphasized: every additional air defense system saves civilians, so allies must quickly fulfill agreements on strengthening air defense and strengthening sanctions, UNN writes with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Since night, the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes has been ongoing: more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, four of which are ballistic. According to preliminary information, several drones crossed the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

- the message says. 

It is also reported that in Kyiv, as of now, two people are known to have died, one of whom is a child. Also, the building of the Cabinet of Ministers was damaged in the capital – a fire started on the upper floors.

More than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhzhia. There are destructions of commercial warehouses in Kryvyi Rih, and there are reports of deaths in Safonivka in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. There was a hit on a high-rise building in Odesa.

Many regions suffered over the past day. Our services are working wherever needed. Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. It has been said more than once in Washington that there will be sanctions for refusing to talk. We must implement everything we agreed on in Paris. We also count on the implementation of all agreements to strengthen our air defense. Every additional system saves civilians from these insidious strikes.

- the President reported 

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked the capital. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, 2 people are known to have died, including a child. At least 18 people were injured. A large-scale fire broke out in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack. 

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Belarus
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kyiv