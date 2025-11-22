$42.150.06
November 21, 09:58 PM
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2376 views

Over 3.2 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo live near erosion channels that are destroying entire city blocks. The length of the fissures exceeds 700 km, and their number has almost doubled from 2010 to 2023 due to urban expansion.

Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of people

In various regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo, cracks in the Earth's surface are gradually increasing, changing the appearance of settlements. Scientists have warned that more than 3.2 million people now live near erosional channels. This is reported by the publication Earth, reports UNN.

Details

Researchers note that these erosional channels can rapidly deepen and widen, destroying entire neighborhoods in just a few rainy seasons.

The scientific paper, led by geographer Mathias Vanmarcke, highlights the scale and threat of this process.

Dozens of rapidly growing cities have been affected, and new data provide the clearest picture to date of how far these faults extend and at what rate they are spreading.

- the post says.

As the publication explains, the cracks are urban gullies and erosional channels formed by rainwater flows eroding soft soils. They cut through residential areas and interrupt transport routes.

Scientists have found that the length of such cracks exceeds 700 km. In the capital Kinshasa alone, hundreds of channels run through densely populated areas, forcing authorities to promptly repair roads and organize detours.

The collected data indicate that this is not an isolated case, but a continuous urban process that progresses after each heavy rain.

By 2023, about 2.7 million residents of the country lived within 100 meters of active erosional faults. Another approximately 500,000 people are in areas where, according to scientists' forecasts, erosion will begin to intensify within the next ten years if no measures are taken.

Moreover, from 2010 to 2023, the number of people at risk almost doubled due to rapid urban expansion. New buildings are often erected near already dangerous areas, which effectively lays the foundation for future problems in urban planning.

Recall

In South Africa, the first African G20 summit began, where the problems of poor countries and climate change will be discussed. The negotiations were overshadowed by a US boycott due to disagreements with South Africa.

Vita Zelenetska

