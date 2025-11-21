$42.150.06
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
In eastern DR Congo, ISIS-linked rebels killed 89 civilians – UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

ISIS-linked rebels in DR Congo are massively attacking people. 89 civilians, including women and children, were killed in attacks from November 13 to 19.

In eastern DR Congo, ISIS-linked rebels killed 89 civilians – UN
The UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO reported mass attacks by rebels linked to the Islamic State in eastern DR Congo. As a result of a series of attacks, 89 civilians were killed, including women and children. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

According to the mission, ADF militants attacked a number of settlements in the Lubero territory in North Kivu province from November 13 to 19. Among the killed were at least 20 women, and an unspecified number of children. In one of the most brutal attacks, rebels broke into a Catholic church medical center in Byambwe, where they killed at least 17 people, including women who came for maternity care, and set fire to four wards with patients.

Zelenskyy invites President of Congo to Ukraine03.10.25, 16:06 • 2749 views

The MONUSCO statement also noted that the rebels abducted local residents and plundered medical resources.

MONUSCO calls on the Congolese authorities to immediately launch independent and credible investigations to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators and accomplices of these mass killings 

– emphasized the mission.

Just last month, local officials reported another ADF attack in North Kivu, during which 19 civilians were killed in Mukondo village.

Over 70 dead: Islamists attacked civilians in DR Congo09.09.25, 16:37 • 3547 views

Stepan Haftko

