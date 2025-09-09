Over 70 dead: Islamists attacked civilians in DR Congo

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 31261 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 55158 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 49302 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 30981 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 27733 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27149 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39230 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 56482 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29079 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50611 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
43%
753mm
Popular news
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 13037 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 11999 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 33614 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 25372 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 4868 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 33701 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 55150 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 49298 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 56481 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 47912 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
State Border of Ukraine
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 25445 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 29456 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 28396 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 97444 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 54443 views
Actual
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Over 70 dead: Islamists attacked civilians in DR Congo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Over 70 people died as a result of an attack by the Islamist group ADF in eastern DR Congo. The attack occurred in the village of Ntoyo, where militants attacked a mourning site using rifles, axes, and machetes.

Over 70 dead: Islamists attacked civilians in DR Congo

Another massacre of civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where for many years there has been a struggle for control over critical raw materials. More than 70 people died as a result of an attack by the Islamist militia ADF in the east of the country, reports UNN with reference to Tagesschau, ORF and Actualité.

Details

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, September 9, more than 70 people died as a result of an attack by militants of the Islamist group ADF in the village of Ntoyo, in the Bapere sector (Lubero territory) in North Kivu, DR Congo.

According to witnesses, the attack began on Monday evening around 10:00 p.m. local time, at the mourning site, where dozens of people, mostly family members, had gathered.

Eyewitnesses report horrific violence.

Islamists attacked people with rifles, axes, and machetes.

What I saw was terrible. They killed almost everyone who gathered at the mourning site

— the parish priest of Manguredjipa, who returned from Ntoyo, reported with regret.

According to the police, 71 dead have been found so far, and dozens of survivors have been taken to hospitals.

Reference

Violence has been rampant for many years in the resource-rich eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Many armed groups are fighting there for local influence and control over raw materials such as coltan, copper, and cobalt.

Regarding the origin of the ADF

The ADF was formed in Uganda, East Africa. The organization's goal is still to try to create an Islamic state. After military defeat, the militants fled to the forests of neighboring Congo. For almost 30 years, ADF militants have constantly carried out attacks on Christian villages and churches. The group is currently linked to the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS).

Recall

UNN reported that in July 2025, in eastern Congo, militants of the ADF group, linked to the "Islamic State", attacked a church. Armed with automatic rifles and machetes, they killed at least 38 people.

Fighting in Goma: Eastern Congo gripped by new wave of violence13.04.25, 02:37 • 4842 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Uganda
Democratic Republic of the Congo