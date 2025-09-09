Over 70 dead: Islamists attacked civilians in DR Congo

Another massacre of civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where for many years there has been a struggle for control over critical raw materials. More than 70 people died as a result of an attack by the Islamist militia ADF in the east of the country, reports UNN with reference to Tagesschau, ORF and Actualité.

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, September 9, more than 70 people died as a result of an attack by militants of the Islamist group ADF in the village of Ntoyo, in the Bapere sector (Lubero territory) in North Kivu, DR Congo.

According to witnesses, the attack began on Monday evening around 10:00 p.m. local time, at the mourning site, where dozens of people, mostly family members, had gathered.

Eyewitnesses report horrific violence.

Islamists attacked people with rifles, axes, and machetes.

What I saw was terrible. They killed almost everyone who gathered at the mourning site — the parish priest of Manguredjipa, who returned from Ntoyo, reported with regret.

According to the police, 71 dead have been found so far, and dozens of survivors have been taken to hospitals.

Violence has been rampant for many years in the resource-rich eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Many armed groups are fighting there for local influence and control over raw materials such as coltan, copper, and cobalt.

Regarding the origin of the ADF

The ADF was formed in Uganda, East Africa. The organization's goal is still to try to create an Islamic state. After military defeat, the militants fled to the forests of neighboring Congo. For almost 30 years, ADF militants have constantly carried out attacks on Christian villages and churches. The group is currently linked to the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS).

UNN reported that in July 2025, in eastern Congo, militants of the ADF group, linked to the "Islamic State", attacked a church. Armed with automatic rifles and machetes, they killed at least 38 people.

