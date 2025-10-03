Zelenskyy invites President of Congo to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi and invited him to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the President's office.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked for solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"We talked about the importance of achieving peace, about respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and about the development of our bilateral relations. During the war, Ukrainians gained great technological experience, and we are ready to share it." - the President said.

According to him, defense cooperation, agrotechnologies, energy decentralization, digitalization of public services - there are many areas in which Ukraine is ready for cooperation.

The DRC is interested in this, and we agreed that our teams will work out all the issues necessary for mutually beneficial partnership. I invited Mr. President to come to Ukraine to meet in person and discuss everything in more detail - Zelenskyy summarized.

