Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General countering Russian provocations and the next "Ramstein"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed countering Russian provocations and filling the PURL initiative with new contributions, reports UNN.

According to him, during the meeting, they also agreed on their next steps within the framework of cooperation between Ukraine and NATO and discussed the next meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which will take place at the level of defense ministers.

Zelenskyy personally thanked Rutte and NATO countries for supporting Ukraine.

Together we are stronger - summarized the President of Ukraine.

