Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall," and sanctions with EU leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Council, and the Prime Minister of Denmark. They discussed European integration, the "Drone Wall" initiative, and the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall," and sanctions with EU leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council António Costa, and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The discussion focused on supporting Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall" initiative, and sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

Specifically, we discussed support for Ukraine's European integration and the opening of the first cluster together with Moldova, our readiness to join the "Drone Wall" initiative and share our own experience, the use of frozen Russian assets and new financial instruments to support Ukraine, as well as the importance of adopting the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

- Zelenskyy said about the meeting with EU leaders.

Zelenskyy in Copenhagen: Russia's war is the root of all security problems, new sanctions are needed02.10.25, 12:23 • 2326 views

The President of Ukraine also thanked the partners for their support and shared understanding of the importance of our unity and work for our security.

It is important that Europe's role is tangible, and we count on even more active work in all areas.

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country02.10.25, 12:13 • 19575 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
Mette Frederiksen
European Commission
European Council
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Moldova