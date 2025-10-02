Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall," and sanctions with EU leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council António Costa, and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. The discussion focused on supporting Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall" initiative, and sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

Specifically, we discussed support for Ukraine's European integration and the opening of the first cluster together with Moldova, our readiness to join the "Drone Wall" initiative and share our own experience, the use of frozen Russian assets and new financial instruments to support Ukraine, as well as the importance of adopting the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. - Zelenskyy said about the meeting with EU leaders.

The President of Ukraine also thanked the partners for their support and shared understanding of the importance of our unity and work for our security.

It is important that Europe's role is tangible, and we count on even more active work in all areas. - summarized the Head of State.

