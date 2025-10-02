Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen announced that Ukrainian military personnel are sharing their experience in countering Russian drones with partners and called for the implementation of the "Drone Wall" project. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The President noted that Ukrainian military personnel in Denmark are already sharing their experience in countering Russian drones. He also emphasized that due to the war, Ukraine has experience in combating enemy UAVs.

This is the first step towards creating an effective "Drone Wall" to protect all of Europe. Let's work together on coordinated solutions that will allow us to turn this project into a reality - Zelenskyy stated.

He stressed that the security system should cover all of Europe, not just one country. Because, according to the president, the threat from drones can affect any country.

If Russia dares to attack Poland with drones or violate the airspace of the northern European states, it will mean that something similar can happen anywhere. We need fast and effective response forces that know how to effectively counter drones. I urge you to join the PURL program - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, sharing experience and working together to counter drones will help strengthen Europe's security and prevent new threats in the future.

Recall

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the meeting of the European Political Community in Denmark, which includes about 50 heads of state and government, as well as EU leaders.

President Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen, to participate in the European Political Community summit. As part of the visit, he has already met with the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

On the eve of the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the US President the possibility of supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision would depend on Donald Trump's position.