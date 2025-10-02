$41.220.08
09:13 AM • 2650 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 10610 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 15110 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 14874 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 24875 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 16748 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 19176 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 36905 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50065 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30328 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy in Copenhagen: Russia's war is the root of all security problems, new sanctions are needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the summit in Copenhagen that Russia's war is the source of security threats and called for the 19th package of sanctions and a halt to Russian oil trade. He also emphasized the need to stop the use of sanctioned tankers.

Zelenskyy in Copenhagen: Russia's war is the root of all security problems, new sanctions are needed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen emphasized that the source of current security threats is the war waged by Russia, and that Russia still has resources to continue it. This is reported by UNN.

Details

We know the steps that need to be taken. A 19th package of sanctions against Russia is needed. We also need to seriously consider how to stop Russian oil trade, because this is what fuels their war machine. We see that even sanctioned tankers continue to be used. This must be stopped 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President called on European partners for decisive action to limit financial flows supporting Russian aggression and strengthen security on the continent.

Recall

During his speech in Copenhagen, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel share their experience in countering Russian drones with partners and announced the need to implement the "Drone Wall" project.

On the eve of the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the US President the possibility of supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision would depend on Donald Trump's position.

Stepan Haftko

Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine