Zelenskyy in Copenhagen: Russia's war is the root of all security problems, new sanctions are needed
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the summit in Copenhagen that Russia's war is the source of security threats and called for the 19th package of sanctions and a halt to Russian oil trade. He also emphasized the need to stop the use of sanctioned tankers.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen emphasized that the source of current security threats is the war waged by Russia, and that Russia still has resources to continue it. This is reported by UNN.
Details
We know the steps that need to be taken. A 19th package of sanctions against Russia is needed. We also need to seriously consider how to stop Russian oil trade, because this is what fuels their war machine. We see that even sanctioned tankers continue to be used. This must be stopped
The President called on European partners for decisive action to limit financial flows supporting Russian aggression and strengthen security on the continent.
Recall
During his speech in Copenhagen, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel share their experience in countering Russian drones with partners and announced the need to implement the "Drone Wall" project.
On the eve of the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the US President the possibility of supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision would depend on Donald Trump's position.