Zelenskyy in Copenhagen: Russia's war is the root of all security problems, new sanctions are needed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen emphasized that the source of current security threats is the war waged by Russia, and that Russia still has resources to continue it. This is reported by UNN.

We know the steps that need to be taken. A 19th package of sanctions against Russia is needed. We also need to seriously consider how to stop Russian oil trade, because this is what fuels their war machine. We see that even sanctioned tankers continue to be used. This must be stopped – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President called on European partners for decisive action to limit financial flows supporting Russian aggression and strengthen security on the continent.

During his speech in Copenhagen, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel share their experience in countering Russian drones with partners and announced the need to implement the "Drone Wall" project.

On the eve of the Seventh Summit of the European Political Community, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the US President the possibility of supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that the final decision would depend on Donald Trump's position.