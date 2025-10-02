Zelenskyy discussed new aid packages and Ukraine's recovery with the Prime Minister of Portugal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. They discussed new aid packages and Portugal's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked Portugal for its consistent support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and specifically noted the financial assistance for Superhero Schools in hospitals in Chernihiv and Cherkasy.

The parties discussed further defense support, including new aid packages.

Zelenskyy called on Portugal to join the PURL initiative. In addition, the leaders discussed the development of the SAFE tool and the opportunities it provides to strengthen defense capabilities.

The leaders separately discussed Portugal's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy invited Luís Montenegro to visit our country.

