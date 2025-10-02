$41.220.08
Zelenskyy discussed new aid packages and Ukraine's recovery with the Prime Minister of Portugal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro. They discussed new aid packages, Portugal's readiness to participate in Ukraine's recovery, and financial assistance for Superhero Schools.

Zelenskyy discussed new aid packages and Ukraine's recovery with the Prime Minister of Portugal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. They discussed new aid packages and Portugal's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of State thanked Portugal for its consistent support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and specifically noted the financial assistance for Superhero Schools in hospitals in Chernihiv and Cherkasy.

The parties discussed further defense support, including new aid packages.

Joint air shield against Russian threats and implementation of PURL: what the leaders of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland discussed

Zelenskyy called on Portugal to join the PURL initiative. In addition, the leaders discussed the development of the SAFE tool and the opportunities it provides to strengthen defense capabilities.

The leaders separately discussed Portugal's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy invited Luís Montenegro to visit our country.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall," and sanctions with EU leaders

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Luís Montenegro
charity
Portugal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Cherkasy