Trump administration unveils new strategic doctrine: criticism of immigration, globalism, and Europe – Axios

The administration of Donald Trump has published a national security strategy that proclaims a renewed "Monroe Doctrine," focusing on US dominance in the Western Hemisphere, blaming immigration for global problems, criticizing Europe for undermining peace in Ukraine, and intensifying confrontation with China. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The days when the United States supported the entire world order, like Atlas, are over — the strategy text states.

The document outlines a vision of a world order where the US de-prioritizes engagement with larger parts of the globe, including Africa, and focuses on competition with China.

Criticism of immigration

The strategy calls mass migration the root of many global problems.

Immigration has drained domestic resources, increased violence and other crimes, weakened social cohesion, distorted labor markets, and undermined national security. The era of mass migration must end — the doctrine states.

Accusations against Europe

The document criticizes Europe, accusing it of "undermining peace in Ukraine" and internal democratic problems. The strategy claims that the policies of the European Union and other organizations "undermine political freedom and sovereignty" and warns that "the continent will become unrecognizable in 20 years or less" if current trends continue.

In response, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that his country "does not need external advice" on managing its affairs.

Confrontation with China

Trump believes that years of economic cooperation with China were a "net loss" for Americans, as US efforts only "strengthened the communist country at the expense of the US."

The strategy emphasizes the need for deterrence and avoiding military conflict, and regarding Taiwan, it reaffirms the policy of opposing a unilateral takeover.

Among other things, the document accuses American "elites" of "grossly mistaken and destructive" bets on globalism and so-called "free trade," which have depleted the middle class and the US industrial base.

Trump's economic vision relies on a tariff program and ensuring Americans' access to critical minerals, which are mostly found in other countries.

Reference

The Monroe Doctrine is a fundamental principle of US foreign policy, proclaimed by President James Monroe on December 2, 1823, during his annual address to Congress.

