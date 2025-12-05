Trump to announce new Gaza government by Christmas - Axios

US President Donald Trump plans to announce a transition to the second phase of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and present a new governance structure for the Gaza Strip before Christmas. This was reported by Barak Ravid of Axios, citing several sources directly involved in the process, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that one of the key elements of the first phase of the agreement – the release of all hostages, living and dead, by terrorists – has been practically completed. An Israeli delegation met with Qatari and Egyptian mediators on Thursday to discuss the return of the remains of the last hostage, Ran Gvili, who is being held in the Gaza Strip.

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza is the biggest foreign policy achievement of Trump's second term, and his administration wants to move to a second stage to avoid a return to war. Although the ceasefire has not been completely broken, Israeli strikes have killed 366 Palestinians, and Hamas attacks have killed several Israeli soldiers since it came into effect on October 11. - the article says.

The author indicates that by the end of the month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with Trump to discuss the next phase of the Gaza agreement.

Recall

Recently, Israel announced plans to reopen the Rafah border crossing in the coming days to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.

Hamas rejected key demands of Trump's Peace Plan for the Gaza Strip