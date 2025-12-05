$42.200.13
The Diplomat

US invites Poland to G20 summit in Miami - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The United States of America has invited Poland to participate in next year's Group of 20 (G20) summit in Miami. This invitation is due to Poland's economy entering the world's top 20, while South Africa, despite being a G20 member, will not be invited.

US invites Poland to G20 summit in Miami - media

The United States of America has invited Poland to participate in the Group of 20 (G20) summit, which will take place next year in Miami (USA). This was reported by Notes from Poland, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the US administration, Poland has earned a place at the summit, as the country is among the 20 largest economies in the world. Meanwhile, South Africa, with which Washington currently has strained relations, will not be invited, despite being a G20 member, unlike Poland.

Poland has recently been pushing for G20 membership, especially after its economy exceeded $1 trillion this year, becoming the 20th largest in the world, surpassing Switzerland and catching up with Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.

- the article states.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Poland would be invited to participate in next year's summit. This does not imply formal membership in the group; non-member countries are regularly invited to summits.

Poland, a country once locked behind the Iron Curtain but now among the world's 20 largest economies, will join us to take its rightful place in the Group of 20. Poland's success is proof that focusing on the future is a better path than a path to grievances. It shows how partnership with the United States and American companies can foster mutual prosperity and growth.

- Rubio noted.

For reference

The G20, founded in 1999, currently includes 19 countries, as well as the European Union and the African Union. It meets annually to discuss issues related to the global economy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will host the G20 next year at his golf resort in Miami, personally determining the guest list. He will not invite South Africa, which chairs the G20 this year.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

