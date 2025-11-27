German Chancellor to try to persuade Trump to invite South Africa to G20 summit

$42.300.10
Continue to bring closer the points we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA
05:31 PM • 784 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 12682 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 20287 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 15154 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 21588 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 17253 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 12804 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 16611 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11725 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Publications
Exclusives
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 24874 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 21628 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 13722 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 5714 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 10634 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 10730 views
German Chancellor to try to persuade Trump to invite South Africa to G20 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will try to persuade US President Donald Trump to invite the Republic of South Africa to the G20 summit in Miami. Trump previously stated that South Africa would not be invited due to the persecution of the white population and the murders of Afrikaners.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he would try to convince US President Donald Trump to invite the Republic of South Africa to the G20 summit in Miami. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

In my opinion, the G7 and G20 formats should not be reduced without good reason. I will try to convince him (Trump - ed.) to also invite the government of South Africa 

- said Merz.

Since taking office for the second time in January, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the black-majority government of South Africa is persecuting the white population. In May, Trump met with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, relaying widely discredited reports of genocide against white farmers.

Addition

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump stated that US representatives would not participate in the G20 summit in South Africa. He called holding the summit there a "complete disgrace" due to the killings of Afrikaners (people descended from Dutch settlers, as well as French and German immigrants - ed.) and the seizure of their lands.

Subsequently, Trump stated that the Republic of South Africa would not be invited to the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will be hosted by the American city of Miami.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

