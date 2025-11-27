German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he would try to convince US President Donald Trump to invite the Republic of South Africa to the G20 summit in Miami. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

In my opinion, the G7 and G20 formats should not be reduced without good reason. I will try to convince him (Trump - ed.) to also invite the government of South Africa - said Merz.

Since taking office for the second time in January, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the black-majority government of South Africa is persecuting the white population. In May, Trump met with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, relaying widely discredited reports of genocide against white farmers.

Addition

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump stated that US representatives would not participate in the G20 summit in South Africa. He called holding the summit there a "complete disgrace" due to the killings of Afrikaners (people descended from Dutch settlers, as well as French and German immigrants - ed.) and the seizure of their lands.

Subsequently, Trump stated that the Republic of South Africa would not be invited to the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will be hosted by the American city of Miami.