Trump wants to get the Nobel Peace Prize "more than anything in the world" - former US presidential adviser

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 20909 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 22256 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 67403 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 94108 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 89108 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 64049 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 113851 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 197495 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 128858 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293621 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
7.1m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - MarkarovaAugust 11, 03:04 AM • 53125 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 76304 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 17228 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 15851 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 18337 views
Publications
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 13992 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 16724 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 20909 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 67403 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 94108 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Alaska
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 83833 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 197513 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 349228 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 252187 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 260134 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-101
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Trump wants to get the Nobel Peace Prize "more than anything in the world" - former US presidential adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

John Bolton claims Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize "more than anything in the world." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may nominate him.

Trump wants to get the Nobel Peace Prize "more than anything in the world" - former US presidential adviser

The US President has repeatedly stated publicly that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his mediation efforts in various international conflicts. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those who will nominate the current Republican president for this award.

UNN reports with reference to The Hill.

Details

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton stated that the current US president "wants to receive the Nobel Peace Prize more than anything in the world."

Discussing recent White House foreign policy moves, Bolton – a well-known critic of President Trump's foreign policy decisions – noted that he does not believe in a significant change in the situation, despite the agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as between Congo and Rwanda.

In addition, Bolton noted that the "path to Trump's heart" was "opened" by leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This path would involve nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

I think Trump has made it clear that he wants the Nobel Peace Prize more than anything, and the way to his heart, as Pakistan's Chief of Staff [Asim] Munir discovered, Bibi Netanyahu, offered to nominate him

– said Bolton.

Recall

In July, UNN reported that Donald Trump stated that strained relations with Putin and Netanyahu were preventing the US President from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan concluded a peace agreement with US mediation.

In eastern Congo, ADF militants, linked to the "Islamic State", attacked a church in the city of Komanda.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova is convinced that Trump will act from a position of strength during negotiations with Putin.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Oksana Markarova
Israel
The Hill
White House
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Rwanda
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Pakistan
Democratic Republic of the Congo