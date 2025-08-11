The US President has repeatedly stated publicly that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his mediation efforts in various international conflicts. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those who will nominate the current Republican president for this award.

UNN reports with reference to The Hill.

Details

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton stated that the current US president "wants to receive the Nobel Peace Prize more than anything in the world."

Discussing recent White House foreign policy moves, Bolton – a well-known critic of President Trump's foreign policy decisions – noted that he does not believe in a significant change in the situation, despite the agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as between Congo and Rwanda.

In addition, Bolton noted that the "path to Trump's heart" was "opened" by leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This path would involve nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

I think Trump has made it clear that he wants the Nobel Peace Prize more than anything, and the way to his heart, as Pakistan's Chief of Staff [Asim] Munir discovered, Bibi Netanyahu, offered to nominate him – said Bolton.

Recall

In July, UNN reported that Donald Trump stated that strained relations with Putin and Netanyahu were preventing the US President from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan concluded a peace agreement with US mediation.

In eastern Congo, ADF militants, linked to the "Islamic State", attacked a church in the city of Komanda.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova is convinced that Trump will act from a position of strength during negotiations with Putin.