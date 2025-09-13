$41.310.10
Massive boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo: almost 200 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

At least 193 people have died in two boat accidents on the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The causes of the accidents have not been established, but they may be related to overloading and night navigation.

Massive boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo: almost 200 dead

At least 193 people have died in two deadly boat accidents within two days in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to authorities, in the first incident, a boat with nearly 500 passengers caught fire and capsized on the Congo River in Lukolela territory, Equateur province. According to the Congolese Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, about 107 people died and another 146 are missing.

In another incident, at least 86 people died in a boat accident in Basankusu territory, in the same province. Most of the victims were students.

It is not entirely clear what caused these accidents, but state media attribute the first one to "improper loading and night navigation." A local NGO blamed the government and stated that the death toll is higher.

- the report says.

The publication indicates that boat capsizes are becoming increasingly frequent in this Central African country, as due to poor road conditions, more and more people prefer cheaper wooden vessels, which can break apart under the weight of passengers and their belongings. Life jackets are rare, and boats are usually overloaded. At the same time, many vessels operate at night, which complicates rescue efforts after accidents.

Recall

The luxury yacht Dolce Vento, worth almost $1 million, sank off the coast of Turkey just 15 minutes after setting sail. The owner, captain, and two crew members managed to jump overboard and reach the shore.

Ferry sinks off Bali: four dead, 38 missing03.07.25, 07:04 • 2602 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

