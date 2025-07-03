Ferry sinks off Bali: four dead, 38 missing

Four people have died, 38 are considered missing, and 23 were rescued after a ferry carrying 65 people sank near the Indonesian island of Bali. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing the country's National Search and Rescue Agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry sank almost half an hour after leaving the port of Banyuwangi in East Java province on its way to Bali late on Wednesday, July 2.

The vessel was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members, as well as 22 vehicles. - the news agency's post states.

According to Reuters, the search and rescue operation is ongoing, but it is complicated by strong currents and wind.

Ferries are a common mode of transport in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, and accidents are frequent as lax safety standards allow vessels to be overloaded without proper life-saving equipment.

Recall

In December 2024, 38 people died and over 100 went missing after a ferry capsized on the Busira River in Congo. The vessel was overloaded with passengers returning home for Christmas; only 20 people were rescued.