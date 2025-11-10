Mercuria and TechMet plan tantalum project in Congo war zone – with US mediation

$41.980.11
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 19773 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 46417 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54747 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 43185 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 50716 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90774 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42770 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 46690 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39890 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69939 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM • 56617 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19629 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23974 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23148 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23180 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 46421 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 24001 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54751 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90775 views
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19661 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69989 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 79034 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 126509 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 194331 views
Mercuria and TechMet plan tantalum project in Congo war zone – with US mediation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1962 views

Geneva-based Mercuria Energy Group and US-based TechMet Ltd. are discussing a joint tantalum mining project in the DRC. The initiative depends on a peace agreement to be facilitated by the Trump administration.

Mercuria and TechMet plan tantalum project in Congo war zone – with US mediation

Geneva-based Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. is in talks with US-backed investment firm TechMet Ltd. regarding a joint project to extract tantalum in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The initiative is being considered on the condition that the Donald Trump administration can facilitate a peace agreement in the region. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the companies plan to modernize the extraction and processing of coltan ore near the city of Rubaya – one of the world's richest tantalum deposits, a key mineral for the production of electronics, defense technologies, and aviation.

The project is consistent with Washington's plan to increase investment in Congolese resources, including copper, cobalt, and lithium. However, for work to begin, the withdrawal of M23 militants, who currently control most of the mines in the region and, according to the US and UN, are supported by Rwanda, is necessary.

Mediators propose plan to withdraw Hamas militants from Rafah to preserve truce – Reuters06.11.25, 18:49 • 2997 views

The state-owned company SAKIMA, which owns the concession near Rubaya, still does not have access to the deposit due to the conflict. At the same time, it won a legal dispute over the ownership of the license.

Mercuria, TechMet, and SAKIMA declined to comment on the negotiations. According to estimates by the US Geological Survey, Congo and Rwanda account for about 60% of the world's tantalum production, which in 2024 amounted to approximately 2,500 tons.

Trump showed a list of 8 wars he allegedly "ended in 8 months": reactions were swift03.11.25, 13:07 • 3416 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
Rwanda
United States
Democratic Republic of the Congo