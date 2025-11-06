Mediators propose plan to withdraw Hamas militants from Rafah to preserve truce – Reuters

Egyptian mediators have offered Hamas to surrender their weapons in exchange for a safe exit from the Israeli-controlled Rafah area in the Gaza Strip. This move is intended to de-escalate tensions and help maintain the month-long truce, sources familiar with the negotiations said. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

According to the proposal, militants must hand over their weapons to the Egyptian side and provide information about underground tunnels, which will be destroyed. As an Egyptian security source noted, the agreement is designed to "strengthen the ceasefire and avoid escalation."

Israel and Hamas have not yet made a decision on the plan, although negotiations are ongoing. Since the truce was introduced on October 10, at least two attacks on Israeli forces have occurred in the Rafah area, which Tel Aviv blames on Hamas.

According to sources, some militants in Rafah may not be aware of the ceasefire agreement, which was one of the reasons for the local clashes.

The truce was the first stage of US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which provides for the disarmament of Hamas, the transfer of Gaza's administration to a technocratic Palestinian Committee under international control, and the deployment of peacekeeping forces.

Hamas has already released the last 20 living hostages in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, and also handed over the bodies of 22 of the 28 deceased hostages. According to the Israeli side, since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, militants have captured 251 hostages, and more than 69,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the fighting.

