Hamas returned the bodies of three more deceased hostages to Israel

Israel, through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, received the bodies of three more hostages who died while being held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. This was reported on the evening of November 2 by the office of the Prime Minister of Israel on social network X, according to UNN.

Israel received through the Red Cross the coffins of three deceased hostages, which were handed over to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip. They will be transported to Israel, where they will be met at a military ceremony with the participation of the Chief Rabbi of the IDF. - the post says.

It is noted that the bodies will then be transported to the National Center for Forensic Medicine of the Ministry of Health of Israel. After the identification is completed, the families of the deceased will be sent an official notification.

"Efforts to return our hostages continue and will not stop until the last hostage is returned," Benjamin Netanyahu's government promised.

Let's add

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, Palestinian militants have released the remains of 17 hostages. Eleven remain in Gaza. Militants have been releasing one or two bodies every few days. Israel has called for faster progress. Hamas said the work is complicated by extensive destruction and Israel's military presence in some areas.

Recall

Israel stated that the remains of three people handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza do not belong to any hostages. This was another setback in the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Israel threatens to intensify strikes against Hezbollah - media