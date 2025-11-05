Hamas to consider giving up weapons under Gaza ceasefire

ukenru
06:18 PM • 3650 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11162 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13873 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20514 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26752 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21548 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21821 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30748 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20506 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26747 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30377 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36869 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 30747 views
Hamas to consider giving up weapons under Gaza ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Hamas is ready to give up rockets and rocket-propelled grenades as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. This indicates the group's readiness for further concessions on a peace agreement.

Hamas to consider giving up weapons under Gaza ceasefire

Hamas will consider giving up rockets and rocket-propelled grenades as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, indicating the group's willingness to make further concessions on a peace deal. This was reported by Bloomberg , citing the group's representative Musa Abu Marzouk, UNN reports.

Details

If you mean weapons that can hit targets outside the buffer zone, then yes, it is reasonable to discuss them, as they can pose a threat to the other side.

- said Hamas representative Musa Abu Marzouk.

He noted that Hamas is working on an alternative to the stabilization forces in Gaza, envisioned by the plan unveiled last month by US President Donald Trump. According to him, the group's counter-proposal will prevent a "power vacuum" in the Palestinian territory after hostilities were largely halted following the signing of the agreement.

The publication notes that Abu Marzouk's comments indicate that much more needs to be done before an agreement is reached on the next stages of Trump's plan. The US leader welcomed the agreement as one that provides long-term peace between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as in the region as a whole.

Recall

Through Red Cross employees, the Hamas movement handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) a coffin with the remains of another Israeli hostage, who was abducted by militants on October 7, 2023.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Skirmishes
Israel