Hamas to consider giving up weapons under Gaza ceasefire

Hamas will consider giving up rockets and rocket-propelled grenades as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, indicating the group's willingness to make further concessions on a peace deal. This was reported by Bloomberg , citing the group's representative Musa Abu Marzouk, UNN reports.

Details

If you mean weapons that can hit targets outside the buffer zone, then yes, it is reasonable to discuss them, as they can pose a threat to the other side. - said Hamas representative Musa Abu Marzouk.

He noted that Hamas is working on an alternative to the stabilization forces in Gaza, envisioned by the plan unveiled last month by US President Donald Trump. According to him, the group's counter-proposal will prevent a "power vacuum" in the Palestinian territory after hostilities were largely halted following the signing of the agreement.

The publication notes that Abu Marzouk's comments indicate that much more needs to be done before an agreement is reached on the next stages of Trump's plan. The US leader welcomed the agreement as one that provides long-term peace between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as in the region as a whole.

Recall

Through Red Cross employees, the Hamas movement handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) a coffin with the remains of another Israeli hostage, who was abducted by militants on October 7, 2023.